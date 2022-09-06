Winnebago Road Department Looks Ahead to New Equipment

With supply chain issues remaining in some areas, the Winnebago County Secondary Road Department is becoming proactive in their fulfillment of needs well ahead of schedule. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders addressed the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors on what he believes his department will need ahead of the annual budgeting cycle.

The road department makes a number of purchases for its trucks and equipment to keep them up to date and running efficiently.

Meinders is mindful that his crew can save money for the county by handling some of the work themselves.

Meinders informed the board that these prices are not firm as they are waiting on final quotes from the dealers. He also stated that they are in the process of budgeting these items into the 2023 Fiscal Year budget.