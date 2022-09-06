Ella J. Gangestad, 81, of Clarion, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Funeral services for Ella Gangestad will be held on Friday, September 9,2022 at 10:30 AM at Holmes Lutheran Church, 2139 Hancock Avenue, rural Clarion with Pastor George Lautner officiating.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

