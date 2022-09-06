COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Waldorf’s Dennis named special teams POW

The Waldorf football team played their second game of the season on Saturday and, for a second straight week, had a player honored by the conference office.

The North Star Athletic Association announced that senior defensive back Tyler Dennis has been named the special teams player of the week.

Dennis picked up a blocked field and ran it back 80-yards for a touchdown helping Waldorf extend their lead to 20-0 over St. Ambrose. The game was Waldorf’s first at home this season, and the Warriors won 33-13 to move to 2-0.