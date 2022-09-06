Betty J. Evans, age 92 of rural Joice, Iowa, died on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, Iowa.

A funeral service for Betty will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 201 Franke Street in Joice, Iowa, with Pastor Bill Peters officiating.

Visitation will be one hour before the service at Bethany on Saturday.

Burial will take place in Concordia Cemetery, rural Joice.

Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

