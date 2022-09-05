Winnebago Board to Discuss Sharing Agreement

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will have a short agenda to work with on Tuesday. Following the Labor Day holiday, the board will meet beginning at 9am with a discussion on a proposed 28E sharing agreement for a General Assistance Director position who will handle work between they and outside entities.

Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will highlight the state of secondary roads to the board. He will go over fall projects with the board along with maintenance of the secondary roads including work to accommodate the change in seasons. Meinders will give the board a report on Fiscal Year 2024 equipment purchases ahead of the county budgeting cycle.

Drainage Clerk Kris Oswald will cover drainage projects with the board. She will also give a status report on the state of any past and future projects if necessary.

The board will meet in the Supervisors Room of the courthouse in Forest City. Those who would like to watch the proceedings can go towww.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/streaming/.

Those who would like to participate in the open forum portion of the meeting which is scheduled after all the other business is completed can call (641) 591-6903 and enter participant code 149935.