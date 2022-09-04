Wright County Board to Discuss Increasing its Size

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. The board will hear from Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons on the current state of secondary roads in the county. The update may review past, present, and future projects along with maintenance of the roads.

The board has considered the idea of expanding its membership to better represent the citizens of the county. The idea also promotes more efficiency in hearing their voices and opinions. As a result, the board is considering Resolution 2022-36 which expands the number of supervisors from three to five on the board. If approved, the districts each current supervisor represents would be divided up into five and elections would have to be held to fill the newly created posts.

The board will also look into approving Matthew Riggenberg as the Medical Examiner Investigator for the county.

Those wishing to view the meeting can go to:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

Thosew wishing to participate in the open forum for public input can call (312) 626-6799 an d use meeting ID number 465 435 965