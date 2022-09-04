Sunday Talk: Feenstra on This Past Week

by U. S. Representative Randy Feenstra

MY TOUR OF MONOGRAM FOODS IN DENISON

On Monday, I toured Monogram Foods in Denison, where they produce 116 million pounds of pork product every year. We discussed their operation and some of the issues they are currently facing.

We also talked about how we can support community colleges and trade schools to train and prepare our labor force for the future.

FARM BILL TOWN HALL WITH SENATOR GRASSLEY Senator Chuck Grassley and I held an informative town hall in Lake City to discuss priorities important to our farmers and rural communities for the 2023 Farm Bill. We talked about maintaining crop insurance, cutting EPA red tape and expanding international trade. I will continue to work with my colleagues to make sure that our communities and state continue to be the best place to work, live, and raise a family.

FARM PROGRESS SHOW WITH GOVERNOR REYNOLDS I joined Governor Reynolds on the Big Stage at the Farm Progress Show in Boone to discuss biofuels production in the 4th District, reliable broadband expansion statewide, and tax cuts for Iowa farmers and families. We are fortunate to have her strong, conservative leadership in Iowa.

MEETING WITH THE GILBERT HIGH SCHOOL FFA I had a great time getting to know students from the Gilbert High School FFA and hearing about their interests and plans for the future. They have found a wonderful community in FFA. I have no doubt that they will make positive contributions to Iowa and our country.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CELEBRATES EXPANSION PROJECT The Ronald McDonald House had the first floor completely renovated to provide more accessibility for residents. This expansion will help families during their time of need and I am so grateful to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland for all they do to support these families.