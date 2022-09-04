Hancock County Board to Discuss Swine Finisher Confinement Buildings

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday to first hold a public hearing on two new deep pit swine finisher confinement buildings to be located in section 27, Liberty Township by Summit Pork IV, LLP. The board will gather public comment on whether to allow the construction of the pits. Summit Pork is applying for a construction permit for the sites

Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis will give an update on secondary roads in the county. Projects, maintenance, and repairs to the roads may be discussed. He will also ask the board to sign a Quit Claim Deed for the sale of land in Section 34 of Liberty Township.

Purvis has been asked by the Department of Transportation to appoint a Title VI Coordinator who oversees equity and diversity in the department. Once the board confirms the appointment, the county can enter into a Title VI agreement with the DOT.

Hancock County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders will ask the board to issue Improvement drainage Certificates on six different parcels owned by one landowner. These certificates allow the landowner to pay in installments or lump sums on levies on any or all of the parcels.

The Treasurer’s Office recently suffered some water damage to one of the office walls. The damage appears to have come from the outside and needs interior work. The board may approve the work to be done by hiring a contractor.

Those who would be interested in watching the proceedings can view from a computer, tablet, or smartphone by going to https://meet.goto.com/523908733. Those who wish to participate can call +1 (872) 240-3212 and use the access code 523-908-733. The meeting will begin at 9am in the Supervisors Room of the courthouse in Garner.