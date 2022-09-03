Armstrong Research Farm Will Host Beef Field Day

Field peas and forages will headline a beef field day at Iowa State University’s Armstrong Memorial Research and Demonstration Farm on Friday, Sept. 16. Erika Lundy-Woolfolk, beef specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, said the program is geared toward local beef producers with information on exploring alternative cropping systems, tips for managing calves, and insight into the 2023 beef market.

“This field day is an opportunity to learn about research happening right here in southwest Iowa,” she said. “Some of projects we’ll talk about are incorporating field peas into the cropping system, feeding field peas to feedlot cattle and utilizing annual forages to expand grazing rotations.”

Additional topics on the agenda are preparing calves for the feedyard and a beef cattle market outlook. Field day speakers are Lundy-Woolfolk; Dan Loy, beef specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach and director of the Iowa Beef Center; Dan Thomson, professor of animal science at Iowa State; Lee Schulz, associate professor in economics and livestock economist with ISU Extension and Outreach; and Sara Lira, research scientist with Corteva Agriscience.

Thanks to sponsor Corteva, the field day and noon meal are free. Serving begins at noon with the program from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Following the program, an optional farm tour to view the research feedyard and individual intake feeding system will be offered. The event flyer offers a quick look at the topics, speakers and schedule.

The event will take place in the Wallace Foundation Learning Center on the Armstrong Research Farm located at 53020 Hitchcock Ave, Lewis. Preregistration is requested by Wed., Sept. 14, to allow for adequate meal planning. To RSVP, contact Lundy-Woolfolk at ellundy@iastate.edu or 641-745-5902.