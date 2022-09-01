Monarch Butterfly Tagging Program Announced

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will once again be offering their annual Monarch Tagging program, but this year, the program will be held a little later than usual due to the unusually low number of butterflies. The program will be held on September 9th to give time for more Monarchs to arrive in the area from their migration to Mexico.

Winnebago County Conservationist Lisa Ralls outlined the concepts behind the program.

On Friday, September 9th, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will be at the Thorpe Park Shelter House from 6:00-7:30 PM to demonstrate Monarch tagging.

The WCCB hopes that this program will help people learn about the Monarch butterfly while also letting them experience the tagging process first-hand. People can email Ralls with questions about the program, or they can call her at (641) 565-3390.