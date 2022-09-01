Forester Camper Rally Scheduled at Crystal Lake

The Forester Campers were once manufactured in Forest City and have become iconic towable units. Every year for the last five years, owners of these campers get together in a rally in Crystal Lake. This year will mark the sixth year of the rally to be held September 15-17th at the Crystal Lake County RV Park.

Marlon Hanson is one of the organizers of the event and he explained that the event is very large.

The campers were mostly towables and had the essentials. Most of the assembly sites are now gone according to Hanson.

Members of the rally will tour one of the remaining buildings where the campers were built. The public will get a chance to see the campers up close.

Those that do attend will see a unique cross between camper owner and camper restorer.

The public is invited to attend.