Seth Oakes named North Star Offensive Player of the Week

On Monday, the North Star Athletic Association office announced the first edition of the 2022 Football Players-of-the-Week honors.

Waldorf wide receiver Seth Oakes was named the offensive player of the week for his performance in Waldorf’s 42-24 victory over Briar Cliff on Saturday.

Oakes had 193 all-purpose yards with two touchdowns. He caught four passes for 154 yards which are 38.5 yards per catch. His big play came in response to a BC kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter. A few plays later, Oakes caught an 86-yard touchdown from quarterback Jordan Cooper.

Oakes, a senior from Fort Work, Texas, also had two kick returns for Waldorf for an average of 19.5 yards per return.

The honor is the first of his career for Oakes.