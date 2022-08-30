Maureen (Pritchard) Marolt, 63, of Minneapolis, formerly of Britt, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Maureen Marlot will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 335 First Avenue South East in Britt, with Father Andrew Marr officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 – 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Britt.

