Iowa Crop Progress Report Issued

Rain across most of the State resulted in 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 28, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting corn for silage and cutting hay.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 16% very short, 29% short, 53% adequate and 2% surplus. Despite recent rains, over half of topsoil was considered short to very short on moisture in the Northwest, West Central, Southwest, South Central and Southeast Districts. Subsoil moisture condition rated 20 percent very short, 33% short, 45% adequate and 2% surplus.

Corn in the dough stage or beyond was 92%, 3 days behind last year but 2 days ahead of the 5-year average. Fifty-two percent of Iowa’s corn crop has reached the dent stage or beyond, 4 days behind last year. Three percent of the State’s corn crop was mature, 1 week behind last year and 4 days behind the 5-year average. Corn condition remained 66% good to excellent. Ninety-five percent of soybeans were setting pods, 6 days behind last year but 2 days ahead of the average. Soybeans were coloring at 7%, 5 days behind last year and 3 days behind the 5-year average. Soybean condition rated 63% good to excellent. Oats harvested for grain reached 93%, almost 2 weeks behind last year and 15 days behind the average.

Sixty-five percent of the State’s third cutting of alfalfa hay was complete. Pasture condition rated 31% good to excellent. Some pastures were still stressed from lack of precipitation.

KIOW Area Weather

As we look into the rest of the week, it appears that there will be no precipitation through the work week according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Kristy Carter.

As would be the case during this time of year, there is the concern for humidity. Carter thinks that may be the case during the middle of the week.

The weekend still has a lot of variables as to whether there may be rain.