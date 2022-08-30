Home Base Iowa Incentives Discussed by the Winnebago County Supervisors

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors are in the midst of a discussion on incentives to lure veterans to live and work in the county.

One of the incentives was to provide money to six selected veterans and their families for home improvements, sanitary sewer, and water wells in rural areas of the county.

Supervisors Terry Durby and Susan Smith were concerned that sewer and water should be addressed because of costs.

The board agreed with limiting the monetary grants to six veterans and their families. Smith leaned towards home improvements and stated that wells dug one or two decades ago may not be adequate.

The board also discussed but did not act on the possibility of grants for Winnebago residents who were not veterans as well.