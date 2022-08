Stanley M. Hansen, 63, of Belmond, IA, an Emmetsburg, IA, native, died, Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home in Belmond, IA

Public services will be held at 3 PM, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the Belmond United Church of Christ Congregational-Belmond, IA.

Visitation will be from 1-3 PM at the church prior to the services.

Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA, is handling funeral arrangements.