Ernst Decries Biden’s Student Debt “Cancellation”: This Will Fan the Flames of Inflation

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) released the following statement, denouncing President Biden’s plan to “cancel” student loan debt:

“President Biden is rewarding the wealthy and penalizing working families.

“Why should Iowans who chose to go straight into the workforce or pay for their own education foot the bill for master’s degrees for the wealthy? It is unfair and will fan the flames of inflation and add to our growing federal debt.

“Instead of putting a band-aid on the problem and passing the buck, we should be giving students and their families a clear picture upfront about the true costs associated with their education. That’s why I introduced my Student Transparency for Understanding Decisions in Education Net Terms Act—a commonsense way to help students make informed decisions about their future.”

Ernst has supported and introduced a number of bipartisan bills to provide transparency behind the costs of college, including: