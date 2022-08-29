Chris E. Albrecht, 53, of rural Garner passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Garner Evangelical Free Church with Eric Williams officiating.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner.

Memorials may be directed to Chris’ family, in care of MBT Bank at 125 N. Central St., Forest City, IA 50436.

Chris Eric Albrecht, son of Dale and Jeanine (Young) Albrecht, was born July 28, 1969, in Fort Dodge. He graduated from Liberal High School in 1987 and continued his education at SCCC in Liberal, KS. On April 27, 2001, he married the love of his life, Corie Roberts of Meade, KS in Minneola, KS. They made their home in Garner where they raised their two children, Hannah (21) and Mason (17). Chris worked at Stellar Industries in Garner just shy of 15 years. He enjoyed his job and worked very hard to become a supervisor. He was certainly one that many could count on. Chris thought of his co-workers at Stellar as a second family and was very grateful for them.

Chris always put family first, enjoyed spending time with them and was known for working hard to provide for them. He loved God, his country and shooting guns. He would give the shirt off his back if someone needed it. In his spare time, he was extremely talented with woodworking and enjoyed spending time outdoors with his family, especially fishing with Hannah and Mason.

Those having to say goodbye for now are his wife, Corie; his children, Hannah and Mason of Garner, his mother, Jeanine Albrecht of Kansas City, MO; and his siblings, Jon Albrecht of Kansas City, MO, Sarah Albrecht of Kansas City, MO and Dan (Lisa) Albrecht of Albuquerque, NM.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Albrecht of Kansas City, MO; and his maternal grandparents, Bill and Rita Young of Garner.