Russ Daggett, age 72, of Forest City, died on Friday, August 19, 2022, at his home in rural, Forest City.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Pilot Knob Lutheran Church, 2391 339th St. Forest City, IA 50436 with Rev. Bob Snitzer officiating.

Inurnment will follow the service at the Pilot Knob Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City in charge of arrangements.