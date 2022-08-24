Home Base Iowa Program Nearing Launch in Worth County

It appears that the Home Base Iowa program is about to get underway in Worth County. The effort matches 2,300 Iowa employers with veterans and military personnel looking for jobs in nearly 120 cities and towns in Iowa. It also combines veterans with 20 colleges and universities for educational support.

Worth County has decided to join this effort and according to WINN-Worth BETCO Executive Director Melissa Michaelis speaking to the Worth County Board of Supervisors, the launch of the program in the county is nearly here.

Michaelis also working with Winnebago County on the project. Supervisors are deciding on sign locations to alert veterans and their spouses of the county’s status.