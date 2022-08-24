Area College Students Need to Create Healthy Routines

Iowa’s three public universities and Waldorf University have started their fall semester and a northern Iowa physician suggests students concentrate on creating a common-sense daily routine. Dr. Kristin Avery, of the MercyOne Clear Lake Pediatric and Adolescent Care Clinic, says students should make every effort to get a quality amount of sleep.

Naps during the day are a no-no, according to Avery, who also says to avoid afternoon caffeine.

Avery says students should make a list of their favorite healthy, easy-to-make foods and snacks and get those at the dining hall or the grocery store. She adds, it’s important to eat breakfast every day.

Avery says students need to make an effort to stay active instead of just going to class, returning to their room and laying around.

High school students who are in sports have structure for their exercise, but if they go off to college and aren’t in sports, they will lose that structure, so she says it’s important to try new things and build a new, healthy routine right away.