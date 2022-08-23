Wright County Restocks on Specific COVID Vaccines

The new variants of COVID-19 are causing a slight uptick in the number of cases across the state. Wright County Public Health is making sure that they have enough vaccines on hand to immunize county residents.

Sandy McGrath, Administrator with the Wright County Public Health Department informed the board on the current number of vaccines that are available.

The vaccines are considered boosters and are effective against the Omicron Variant according to McGrath.

McGrath told the board that residents are welcome to come to the Public Health Department for the booster. McGrath explained that she will no longer be carrying the Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

As to one of the current issues, McGrath says her office is prepared but there have been no reported cases of Monkeypox in northern Iowa.

Any Wright County resident with questions can call the Wright County Public Health Department for more information.