Osage Man Charged in Mason City Womans Murder

A 23-year-old man from Osage is under arrest, charged with decapitating a Mason City woman who went missing last year.

Twenty-nine-year-old Angela Bradbury of Mason City was last seen in April of 2021. Three months later, a teenager found a human skull on a stick in a park in Mitchell County. In February of this year, Bradbury’s family reported her missing. They provided D-N-A samples and dental records which confirmed the skull was Bradbury’s.

Nathan James Gilmore of Osage has been charged with Bradbury’s murder. Court records indicate investigators found a drawing of a satanic goat’s head in Gilmore’s living room. There were numbers on the drawing that coincide with the date Bradbury disappeared as well as the G-P-S coordinates of the park where her skull and other remains were found.