Sports
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: First IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A
|
No.
|
School
|
2021 Record
|
1
|
Holy Trinity Catholic
|
33-11
|
2
|
North Tama
|
31-11
|
3
|
Springville
|
35-5
|
4
|
Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|
29-14
|
5
|
Dunkerton
|
27-7
|
6
|
Ankeny Christian
|
33-4
|
7
|
LeMars Gehlen Catholic
|
25-6
|
8
|
Burlington Notre Dame
|
38-8
|
9
|
Sidney
|
24-16
|
10
|
Janesville
|
25-16
|
11
|
AGWSR
|
19-17
|
12
|
Stanton
|
21-11
|
13
|
Tripoli
|
16-21
|
14
|
Tri-Center
|
27-11
|
15
|
Winfield-Mount Union
|
22-11
Class 2A
|
No.
|
School
|
2021 Record
|
1
|
Dike-New Hartford
|
54-1
|
2
|
Western Christian
|
40-6
|
3
|
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|
31-5
|
4
|
West Burlington
|
30-4
|
5
|
Lisbon
|
36-7
|
6
|
Sumner-Fredericksburg
|
34-7
|
7
|
Missouri Valley
|
28-7
|
8
|
Underwood
|
19-12
|
9
|
Kuemper Catholic
|
26-11
|
10
|
Wapsie Valley
|
25-12
|
11
|
Hinton
|
20-8
|
12
|
Grundy Center
|
28-16
|
13
|
South Central Calhoun
|
22-18
|
14
|
Beckman Catholic
|
33-12
|
15
|
Denver
|
37-8
Class 3A
|
No.
|
School
|
2021 Record
|
1
|
Mount Vernon
|
34-13
|
2
|
Des Moines Christian
|
36-7
|
3
|
West Liberty
|
39-5
|
4
|
Davenport Assumption
|
35-5
|
5
|
Sioux Center
|
25-9
|
6
|
Unity Christian
|
28-5
|
7
|
Sheldon
|
27-6
|
8
|
New Hampton
|
24-11
|
9
|
Davis County
|
31-11
|
10
|
Osage
|
28-10
|
11
|
Nevada
|
21-11
|
12
|
Atlantic
|
17-20
|
13
|
Union
|
20-23
|
14
|
Mid-Prairie
|
16-14
|
15
|
Benton
|
25-15
Class 4A
|
No.
|
School
|
2021 Record
|
1
|
Marion
|
37-9
|
2
|
Sioux City Bishop Heelan
|
20-17
|
3
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
|
29-5
|
4
|
West Delaware
|
43-5
|
5
|
Bondurant-Farrar
|
32-8
|
6
|
Humboldt
|
29-7
|
7
|
Clear Creek-Amana
|
27-12
|
8
|
Waverly-Shell Rock
|
44-8
|
9
|
Decorah
|
28-7
|
10
|
North Scott
|
31-5
|
11
|
Lewis Central
|
19-16
|
12
|
Western Dubuque
|
34-3
|
13
|
Knoxville
|
23-15
|
14
|
Indianola
|
26-15
|
15
|
North Polk
|
26-11
Class 5A
|
No.
|
School
|
2021 Record
|
1
|
Iowa City Liberty
|
34-5
|
2
|
Cedar Falls
|
32-9
|
3
|
Pleasant Valley
|
33-4
|
4
|
Johnston
|
28-12
|
5
|
Ankeny
|
40-6
|
6
|
Waukee Northwest
|
17-20
|
7
|
Urbandale
|
33-9
|
8
|
Bettendorf
|
16-14
|
9
|
Cedar Rapids Prairie
|
22-14
|
10
|
Dowling Catholic
|
27-13
|
11
|
Ankeny Centennial
|
30-10
|
12
|
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
|
17-25
|
13
|
Sioux City North
|
22-18
|
14
|
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|
24-11
|
15
|
Iowa City High
|
20-15