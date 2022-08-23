Sports

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: First IGHSAU rankings

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal19 hours agoLast Updated: August 23, 2022
Class 1A
No.
School
2021 Record
1
Holy Trinity Catholic
33-11
2
North Tama
31-11
3
Springville
35-5
4
Gladbrook-Reinbeck
29-14
5
Dunkerton
27-7
6
Ankeny Christian
33-4
7
LeMars Gehlen Catholic
25-6
8
Burlington Notre Dame
38-8
9
Sidney
24-16
10
Janesville
25-16
11
AGWSR
19-17
12
Stanton
21-11
13
Tripoli
16-21
14
Tri-Center
27-11
15
Winfield-Mount Union
22-11
 
 
 
Class 2A
No.
School
2021 Record
1
Dike-New Hartford
54-1
2
Western Christian
40-6
3
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
31-5
4
West Burlington
30-4
5
Lisbon
36-7
6
Sumner-Fredericksburg
34-7
7
Missouri Valley
28-7
8
Underwood
19-12
9
Kuemper Catholic
26-11
10
Wapsie Valley
25-12
11
Hinton
20-8
12
Grundy Center
28-16
13
South Central Calhoun
22-18
14
Beckman Catholic
33-12
15
Denver
37-8
 
 
Class 3A
No.
School
2021 Record
1
Mount Vernon
34-13
2
Des Moines Christian
36-7
3
West Liberty
39-5
4
Davenport Assumption
35-5
5
Sioux Center
25-9
6
Unity Christian
28-5
7
Sheldon
27-6
8
New Hampton
24-11
9
Davis County
31-11
10
Osage
28-10
11
Nevada
21-11
12
Atlantic
17-20
13
Union
20-23
14
Mid-Prairie
16-14
15
Benton
25-15
 
 
 
Class 4A
No.
School
2021 Record
1
Marion
37-9
2
Sioux City Bishop Heelan
20-17
3
Cedar Rapids Xavier
29-5
4
West Delaware
43-5
5
Bondurant-Farrar
32-8
6
Humboldt
29-7
7
Clear Creek-Amana
27-12
8
Waverly-Shell Rock
44-8
9
Decorah
28-7
10
North Scott
31-5
11
Lewis Central
19-16
12
Western Dubuque
34-3
13
Knoxville
23-15
14
Indianola
26-15
15
North Polk
26-11
 
 
Class 5A

No.
School
2021 Record
1
Iowa City Liberty
34-5
2
Cedar Falls
32-9
3
Pleasant Valley
33-4
4
Johnston
28-12
5
Ankeny
40-6
6
Waukee Northwest
17-20
7
Urbandale
33-9
8
Bettendorf
16-14
9
Cedar Rapids Prairie
22-14
10
Dowling Catholic
27-13
11
Ankeny Centennial
30-10
12
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
17-25
13
Sioux City North
22-18
14
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
24-11
15
Iowa City High
20-15
