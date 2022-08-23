Hancock County Gains New Deputy

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved a conditional donation agreement between Tree Town Kennels and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office for the purchase of a new K9 named Hola. A female Belgian Malinois, Deputy Hola, immigrated to Hancock County all the way from Poland, and will begin her K9 training with Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Klein. Klein is a master law enforcement dog trainer with more than two decades of K9 experience. According to Hancock County Sheriff Rob Gerdes, the donation from Klein, who owns Tree Town Kennels, is equivalent to between $7,500 and $10,000.

(audio of Hancock County Sheriff Rob Gerdes)

Deputy Hola is 17 months old and weighs about 50 pounds. Hola will replace 9-year-old Mach who has a mass on his vestibulocochlear nerve. This mass affects his balance and makes him nauseous, cutting his service life short. According to Gerdes, Mach will officially retire in September after a rigorous day of catching fugitives.

(audio of Hancock County Sheriff Rob Gerdes)

Deputy Klein says Hola will be a good replacement for Mach.

(audio of Hancock County Deputy Andy Klein)