Grace E. Kluver, 97, of Britt, formerly of Crystal Lake, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Kanawha Community Home.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the United Methodist Church, 215 Summit Avenue in Crystal Lake. Burial will be at the Crystal Township Cemetery in Crystal Lake.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

