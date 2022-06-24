Production Shutdowns Possible at Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries reported a record profit for the third quarter Wednesday, which the company’s leader says has come through a very tight rein on the inventory due to inflation and supply chain issues. President and CEO Michael Happe says that will continue.

The company has added towable campers and boats to its iconic line of R-V’s. Happe says the slowdown in orders for the motorized version has been less than for the pull type. He says the continued management of supply may include some production shutdowns.

He says managers of the various divisions are working closely together on the issue.

Happe says their industry is usually the lead indicator that the economy is going into a recession, then the lead indicator when the recession is ending. He says he doesn’t want to get into predicting if or when that will happen. Winnebago was started in Forest City and still has Iowa factory locations there along with Lake Mills, Charles City and Waverly.