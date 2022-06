Margot Ridder passed away on June 22, 2022 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond, Belmond, IA.

Visitation will be July 10th from 5-7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church Klemme.

Funeral services will be Monday, July 11th at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Klemme, Iowa.

Andrews Funeral Homes is handling the funeral services. 641-444-4474