Open Enrollment Change for Student Transfers in Public Schools

A new law lets Iowa parents enroll their children in any public K-through-12 school at any time. Governor Kim Reynolds just approved this immediate change to Iowa’s “open enrollment” policy which lets parents transfer their children out of the district in which the family lives. Parents typically had to make a transfer request by March 1st and transfers were only allowed into neighboring school districts. That adjacency rule is gone as of today as well. School districts may still refuse transfer applications for lack of room. These changes were included in a budget and policy catch-all bill that was approved on the last day of the 2022 legislative session.

Governor Reynolds signed two other bills into law Tuesday, completing action on all bills approved during the 2022 Iowa General Assembly. One bill outlines the budget for the Iowa Department of Agriculture. The other is designed to boost the artisanal butchery profession in Iowa.