Kanawha Looking to Address Projects

The city of Kanawha is looking to make some maintenance and capital improvements including repaving its’ Main Street. According to Kanawha Mayor Gloria Sobek, there are some pieces that need to be put in place first.

Another project which is requiring attention is the storm sewer system on Main Street. Sobek believes this project needs attention as soon as possible.

All of these projects are a part of what a city must do as a part of upkeep and maintenance according to Sobeck.

The city will continue to look and plan for other upcoming projects.