Ernst Slams Biden Push Moving Military to All-Electric Vehicles Potentially Sourced With Child and Slave Labor

As President Biden pushes to move the military’s entire fleet of non-tactical vehicles (NTVs) to all-electric, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is telling the administration they must make sure those electric vehicle (EV) components are not sourced with child and slave labor.

In the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act, Ernst included provisions to prohibit the Pentagon from sourcing EV components from any entity that uses child or slave labor and require an examination of the national security risks involved in the transition to an all-electric NTV fleet.