Winnebago Industries Announces 3rd Quarter Revenues

Revenues for the Fiscal 2022 third quarter ended May 28, 2022, were a record $1.5 billion, an increase of 51.8% compared to $960.7 million for the Fiscal 2021 third quarter. Revenues excluding the recently acquired Barletta business were $1.4 billion, representing an organic growth rate of 41.1% over the prior year period, driven by pricing increases and shipments related to the strong dealer order backlog. Gross profit was $273.0 million, an increase of 60.9% compared to $169.6 million for the Fiscal 2021 period. Gross profit margin increased 100 basis points in the quarter to 18.7%, driven primarily by operating leverage, price increases and favorable segment mix, partially offset by higher material and component costs. Operating income, which includes $4.6 million of amortization associated with the acquisition of Barletta, was $176.7 million for the quarter, an increase of 72.5% compared to $102.4 million for the third quarter of last year.

Fiscal 2022 third quarter net income, which includes $11.8 million of contingent consideration fair value adjustment related to the Barletta acquisition, was $117.2 million, an increase of 64.4% compared to $71.3 million in the prior year quarter. Reported earnings per diluted share was $3.57, compared to reported earnings per diluted share of $2.05 in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $4.13, an increase of 84.4% compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.24 in the same period last year. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $191.7 million for the quarter, compared to $109.8 million last year, an increase of 74.7%.

Towable

Revenues for the Towable segment were $805.6 million for the third quarter, up 45.0% over the prior year, primarily driven by pricing increases, in addition to solid unit growth as a result of strong dealer order backlog. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $117.8 million, up 47.0% over the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.6% increased 20 basis points over the prior year. Backlog decreased to $1.3 billion, down 13.7% from the prior year and down 29.9% sequentially, as Winnebago Industries successfully replenished dealer inventories in the Towable segment.

Motorhome

Revenues for the Motorhome segment were $516.3 million for the third quarter, up 34.0% from the prior year, driven by pricing increases across the segment and strong unit sales. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $64.4 million, an increase of 71.9% over the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.5% increased 280 basis points over the prior year driven by price increases and operating leverage, partially offset by increased material and component costs. Backlog increased to $2.3 billion, up 4.8% over the prior year, driven by increased ASP’s partially offset by a decrease of 16.3% in units.

Marine

Marine Revenues for the Marine segment were $126.5 million for the third quarter. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $19.8 million, an increase of $18.2 million over the prior year and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.7%. Backlog for the Marine segment was $245.4 million and remains at elevated levels as low dealer inventories persist. The Barletta brand continues to outperform pro-forma expectations and deliver margins accretive to the Winnebago Industries portfolio.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of May 28, 2022, the Company had total outstanding debt of $541.5 million ($600.0 million of debt, net of convertible note discount of $49.1 million, and net of debt issuance costs of $9.4 million) and working capital of $582.7 million. Cash flow from operations was $245.2 million in the first nine months of Fiscal 2022, an increase of $97.3 million compared to $148.0 million in the same period last year.

Quarterly Cash Dividend and Share Repurchase

On May 18, 2022, the Company’s board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share payable on June 29, 2022, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 8, 2022. This dividend is in line with the prior quarter dividend of $0.18 per share and represents a 50%, or $0.06 per share, increase from the dividend of $0.12 per share approved in May of 2021. Winnebago Industries executed record share buybacks of $70.0 million during the third quarter. On a fiscal year-

to-date basis, share buybacks total $129.6 million and cash returned to shareholders totals $147.7 million.