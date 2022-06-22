DATELINE: KANAWHA, IOWA

Maxine L. (Carlson) Eliason, 91, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Kanawha Community Home.

Graveside service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Amsterdam Township Cemetery near Kanawha with Pastor Oly Muller officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 3:00 P.M., Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street in Kanawha prior to the graveside service.

