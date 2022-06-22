Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL: Local Scores

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: June 22, 2022

SOFTBALL

KIOW – Lake Mills 11 Forest City 6

Eagle Grove 14 North Iowa 7

#2 2A North Union 21 GHV 0

#2 2A North Union 13 GHV 0

KHAM – Bishop Garrigan 7 West Hancock 1

Central Springs 14 Nashua-Plainfield 4

Newman Catholic 11 Saint Ansgar 4

North Butler 6 Rockford 0

Osage 30 Northwood-Kensett 0

BASEBALL

Forest City 10 Lake Mills 0

Nashua-Plainfield 5 Central Springs 0

Newman Catholic 4 Saint Ansgar 3

GHV 14 North Union 4

Eagle Grove 12 North Iowa 6

Bishop Garrigan 8 West Hancock 4

Hampton-Dumont 15 West Fork 0

Osage 23 Northwood-Kensett 4

 

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: June 22, 2022
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button
Mix 107.3 KIOW