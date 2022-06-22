Sports
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL: Local Scores
SOFTBALL
KIOW – Lake Mills 11 Forest City 6
Eagle Grove 14 North Iowa 7
#2 2A North Union 21 GHV 0
#2 2A North Union 13 GHV 0
KHAM – Bishop Garrigan 7 West Hancock 1
Central Springs 14 Nashua-Plainfield 4
Newman Catholic 11 Saint Ansgar 4
North Butler 6 Rockford 0
Osage 30 Northwood-Kensett 0
BASEBALL
Forest City 10 Lake Mills 0
Nashua-Plainfield 5 Central Springs 0
Newman Catholic 4 Saint Ansgar 3
GHV 14 North Union 4
Eagle Grove 12 North Iowa 6
Bishop Garrigan 8 West Hancock 4
Hampton-Dumont 15 West Fork 0
Osage 23 Northwood-Kensett 4