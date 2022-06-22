Grassley Launches Walking Tours of Capitol Grounds

While COVID-19 restrictions have left the U.S. Capitol largely closed to public tours, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is creating new opportunities for Iowans to witness the history and architecture of the legislative branch of government. Grassley’s office is now offering one-of-a-kind staff-led walking tours of the U.S. Capitol grounds for Iowans visiting Washington, D.C.

“Iowans who travel halfway across the country to visit their nation’s capital ought to have an opportunity to get an up-close view of people’s branch of government. Unfortunately, lingering pandemic restrictions have significantly limited access to traditional Capitol tours, but that’s not stopping me from sharing a bit of real history with my fellow Iowans. My office is now providing staff-led walking tours of the capitol grounds so Iowans can continue to learn about the history and architecture of the building, as well as the role of Congress in our representative democracy. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience that I hope Iowans will take advantage of when they visit Washington,” Grassley said.

In an effort to keep the people’s branch open to the people while the Capitol complex remains largely closed to the public, Grassley invites Iowans to join his staff on a walking tour of the U.S. Capitol grounds. The twice weekly tours will provide Iowans an up close, guided encounter filled with facts about Congress, architecture, history, landscape, and more. The hour-long tour is a first-of-its-kind experience and offers Iowans visiting the nation’s capital an opportunity to learn about its rich, storied history and ask questions.

Weather permitting, walking tours of the Capitol grounds are being offered at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, except Federal Holidays. Iowans can reserve a spot on the walking tour and request tours of other Washington, D.C., sites by clicking here.