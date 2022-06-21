West Hancock Searches for New Hires

During the summer, it is typical for a school district to remodel, rebuild, and rejuvenate its facilities. The same goes for the administration and staff. According to West Hancock Community Schools Superintendent Wayne Kroneman, there are open positions to fill.

One area that is not needing any additional help for now is for bus drivers. Kroneman stated that they have all the route driver positions filled along with substitutes and special event drivers.

Those who would like to find out more about positions that are available within the district can call the main office at (641) 843-3863 or go to whancock.org.