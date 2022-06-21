Patrick “Pat” Gerald Hermanson

Patrick Gerald Hermanson “Pat”, age 53 of Scarville, Iowa, died on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN, with his loving family at his side.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to his family at PO Box 82, Scarville, Iowa, 50473.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221