Kanawha Tackles Unmown Lawns

Almost every homeowner or renter who has a lawn tries to take care of the property by mowing once a week. However, there are a few residents who do not take the time either hire someone to mow or do it themselves which concerns Kanawha Mayor Gloria Sobek.

The city is now taking some action which may lead to nuisance orders unless something is done.

Sobek is hoping it does not come to the point where the city is mowing lawns and is prepared to take action accordingly. The city is not going to supply names to residents of professional lawn mowers.