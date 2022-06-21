Morning ConversationsNews

Bradford’s Money Outlook on Oil (Part One)

FIND OUT WHAT BIG THINGS ARE HAPPENING AT BRADFORD!

Photo of Angela Nelson Angela Nelson2 hours agoLast Updated: June 21, 2022
Shallon Weis, CFP®, AIF®, Financial Advisor

email:  shallon@bradfordfinancialcenter.com

Jarrod Raimann, Financial Advisor

email:  jarrod@bradfordfinancialcenter.com

215 North Main, Clarion, Iowa 50525
Garner: 180 E. 5th Street, Garner, Iowa 50438

Call: 515-532-6661  or Toll-Free: 800-348-4419

http://www.bradfordfinancialcenter.com

To hear part one of Bradford’s outlook on the oil industry and how it is affecting the current economic climate, click on the audio link below:

 

 

Photo of Angela Nelson Angela Nelson2 hours agoLast Updated: June 21, 2022
Photo of Angela Nelson

Angela Nelson

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button
Mix 107.3 KIOW