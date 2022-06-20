Kossuth Board to Look at Roads, Drainage, and Annexation

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday morning to approve a 28E Agreement with the Kossuth County Historical Society. The board will then enter into a lease agreement regarding property to the LuVerne Community School District.

The board will review an agreement concerning a public highway and grade crossing with Union Pacific Railroad.

The board will hear from the Secondary Roads Engineer who will present several contracts on road projects. The board will award the contracts to bidders who will work on the roads this summer.

Drainage matters will include addressing a petition to annex land into Drainage District 82. The land is currently unannexed and with the consolidation, levies can be more favorably set for residents. The board will address three more drainage repair requests.