Help us Fight the Spread of Invasive Species

Governor Kim Reynolds recently proclaimed June as Invasive Species Awareness Month in Iowa.

Invasive species, like emerald ash borer, Asian longhorned beetle, spongy moth and oriental bittersweet threaten Iowa’s ecosystem by competing with and destroying native trees and disrupting the natural complex habitat system.

Iowa woodlands, wildlands and waterways draw hundreds of thousands of tourists and recreational users each year. Much of the spread of Invasive species comes from people simply enjoying nature. Uninvited guests can hitch a ride on outdoor gear, shoes and clothes, travelling hundreds of miles in a single day.

Take these easy steps to stop the spread of invasive species in your community.