Bublitz Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Cody Bublitz of Mason City was sentenced on the charge of Count 1 “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor and Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on December 3, 2021.

For Count 1, Bublitz was sentenced to serve 10 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended. Bublitz’s driver license was revoked by the DOT.

For Count 2, Bublitz was sentenced to serve 10 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and court costs. Bublitz was ordered follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. The jail sentences imposed were ordered to run concurrently.