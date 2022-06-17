Steam Threshing Festival Returns to Heritage Park

The annual Steam Threshing Festival will be held this weekend at Heritage Park of North Iowa in Forest City. Organizer Wyndham Sellers explained that this year, the focus will be on the Hart-Parr Oliver Collectors.

Booking an event of this magnitude is years in the making.

In addition to the showcase, all of the buildings on the ground of Heritage Park will be open for the public to explore.

There will also be a daily Parade of Power.

For more information, go to whsiowa.org and click on Upcoming Events.