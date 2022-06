Joshua S. Haugo, age 37 of Ankeny, IA, formerly rural Northwood, IA died unexpectedly on

Monday, June 13, 2022.

A public visitation for Josh will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, June 24, 2022 at

Schott Funeral Homes – Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. Lake Mills, IA 50450.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221