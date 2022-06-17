Sports
IGHSAU RANKINGS – Season’s Fourth Rankings
CLASS 1A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
North Linn
|
16-2
|
1
|
2
|
Newell-Fonda
|
19-2
|
3
|
3
|
Lisbon
|
19-2
|
2
|
4
|
Collins-Maxwell
|
10-0
|
4
|
5
|
Southeast Warren
|
12-2
|
6
|
6
|
Remsen St. Mary’s
|
15-0
|
7
|
7
|
Twin Cedars
|
14-1
|
13
|
8
|
Martensdale-St, Marys
|
11-2
|
5
|
9
|
Clarksville
|
11-0
|
9
|
10
|
Wayne
|
12-4
|
8
|
11
|
Sigourney
|
14-3
|
10
|
12
|
Fort Dodge St. Edmond
|
13-1
|
11
|
13
|
Central City
|
18-4
|
12
|
14
|
Exira-EHK
|
13-2
|
15
|
15
|
Akron-Westfield
|
13-3
|
14
Dropped Out: None
CLASS 2A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Central Springs
|
13-0
|
1
|
2
|
North Union
|
15-2
|
2
|
3
|
Van Meter
|
16-6
|
3
|
4
|
Interstate 35
|
11-4
|
5
|
5
|
Wilton
|
15-4
|
7
|
6
|
Iowa City Regina
|
9-7
|
4
|
7
|
Louisa-Muscatine
|
13-4
|
8
|
8
|
Logan-Magnolia
|
17-0
|
10
|
9
|
West Monona
|
17-5
|
6
|
10
|
Ridge View
|
11-4
|
11
|
11
|
West Fork
|
10-1
|
15
|
12
|
East Marshall
|
11-4
|
13
|
13
|
Osage
|
14-2
|
NR
|
14
|
Grundy Center
|
11-4
|
12
|
15
|
Waterloo Columbus
|
14-5
|
14
Dropped Out: Pella Christian (9)
CLASS 3A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Mount Vernon
|
17-1
|
2
|
2
|
Davenport Assumption
|
9-5
|
1
|
3
|
Williamsburg
|
15-6
|
3
|
4
|
West Liberty
|
10-3
|
6
|
5
|
Northeast
|
14-4
|
5
|
6
|
Estherville-Lincoln Central
|
17-3
|
7
|
7
|
Saydel
|
17-0
|
11
|
8
|
West Burlington/Notre Dame
|
14-3
|
4
|
9
|
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|
14-3
|
9
|
10
|
Davis County
|
11-3
|
8
|
11
|
Sioux Center
|
11-5
|
10
|
12
|
Roland-Story
|
9-5
|
13
|
13
|
Albia
|
12-4
|
15
|
14
|
West Lyon
|
12-3
|
NR
|
15
|
Chariton
|
12-3
|
NR
Dropped Out: Anamosa (12), Spirit Lake (14)
CLASS 4A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
ADM
|
18-1
|
1
|
2
|
Winterset
|
15-4
|
2
|
3
|
Clear Creek-Amana
|
18-2
|
3
|
4
|
Carlisle
|
11-3
|
4
|
5
|
Norwalk
|
15-3
|
5
|
6
|
Dallas Center-Grimes
|
17-5
|
6
|
7
|
Indianola
|
14-7
|
7
|
8
|
North Scott
|
16-3
|
12
|
9
|
Creston
|
13-4
|
9
|
10
|
Fairfield
|
12-5
|
8
|
11
|
Western Dubuque
|
10-11
|
11
|
12
|
Bondurant-Farrar
|
14-6
|
13
|
13
|
Knoxville
|
9-5
|
10
|
14
|
Marion
|
12-9
|
NR
|
15
|
Bishop Heelan
|
13-6
|
15
Dropped Out: North Polk (14)
CLASS 5A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Waukee Northwest
|
16-2
|
2
|
2
|
Johnston
|
17-2
|
1
|
3
|
Muscatine
|
18-1
|
3
|
4
|
Fort Dodge
|
14-4
|
4
|
5
|
Ankeny Centennial
|
12-7
|
6
|
6
|
Linn-Mar
|
16-1
|
5
|
7
|
West Des Moines Valley
|
13-7
|
7
|
8
|
Southeast Polk
|
9-7
|
9
|
9
|
Pleasant Valley
|
11-5
|
8
|
10
|
Iowa City Liberty
|
19-3
|
10
|
11
|
Bettendorf
|
14-5
|
14
|
12
|
Ames
|
11-8
|
11
|
13
|
Dubuque Hempstead
|
15-1
|
12
|
14
|
Ankeny
|
12-5
|
15
|
15
|
Waukee
|
11-8
|
NR
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Prairie (13)