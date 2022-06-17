Sports

IGHSAU RANKINGS – Season’s Fourth Rankings

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal7 hours agoLast Updated: June 17, 2022
CLASS 1A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
North Linn
16-2
1
2
Newell-Fonda
19-2
3
3
Lisbon
19-2
2
4
Collins-Maxwell
10-0
4
5
Southeast Warren
12-2
6
6
Remsen St. Mary’s
15-0
7
7
Twin Cedars
14-1
13
8
Martensdale-St, Marys
11-2
5
9
Clarksville
11-0
9
10
Wayne
12-4
8
11
Sigourney
14-3
10
12
Fort Dodge St. Edmond
13-1
11
13
Central City
18-4
12
14
Exira-EHK
13-2
15
15
Akron-Westfield
13-3
14
Dropped Out: None

CLASS 2A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Central Springs
13-0
1
2
North Union
15-2
2
3
Van Meter
16-6
3
4
Interstate 35
11-4
5
5
Wilton
15-4
7
6
Iowa City Regina
9-7
4
7
Louisa-Muscatine
13-4
8
8
Logan-Magnolia
17-0
10
9
West Monona
17-5
6
10
Ridge View
11-4
11
11
West Fork
10-1
15
12
East Marshall
11-4
13
13
Osage
14-2
NR
14
Grundy Center
11-4
12
15
Waterloo Columbus
14-5
14
Dropped Out: Pella Christian (9)
CLASS 3A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Mount Vernon
17-1
2
2
Davenport Assumption
9-5
1
3
Williamsburg
15-6
3
4
West Liberty
10-3
6
5
Northeast
14-4
5
6
Estherville-Lincoln Central
17-3
7
7
Saydel
17-0
11
8
West Burlington/Notre Dame
14-3
4
9
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
14-3
9
10
Davis County
11-3
8
11
Sioux Center
11-5
10
12
Roland-Story
9-5
13
13
Albia
12-4
15
14
West Lyon
12-3
NR
15
Chariton
12-3
NR
 
Dropped Out: Anamosa (12), Spirit Lake (14)
CLASS 4A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
ADM
18-1
1
2
Winterset
15-4
2
3
Clear Creek-Amana
18-2
3
4
Carlisle
11-3
4
5
Norwalk
15-3
5
6
Dallas Center-Grimes
17-5
6
7
Indianola
14-7
7
8
North Scott
16-3
12
9
Creston
13-4
9
10
Fairfield
12-5
8
11
Western Dubuque
10-11
11
12
Bondurant-Farrar
14-6
13
13
Knoxville
9-5
10
14
Marion
12-9
NR
15
Bishop Heelan
13-6
15
Dropped Out: North Polk (14)
CLASS 5A

No.
School
Record
LW
1
Waukee Northwest
16-2
2
2
Johnston
17-2
1
3
Muscatine
18-1
3
4
Fort Dodge
14-4
4
5
Ankeny Centennial
12-7
6
6
Linn-Mar
16-1
5
7
West Des Moines Valley
13-7
7
8
Southeast Polk
9-7
9
9
Pleasant Valley
11-5
8
10
Iowa City Liberty
19-3
10
11
Bettendorf
14-5
14
12
Ames
11-8
11
13
Dubuque Hempstead
15-1
12
14
Ankeny
12-5
15
15
Waukee
11-8
NR
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Prairie (13)
Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal7 hours agoLast Updated: June 17, 2022
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button
Mix 107.3 KIOW