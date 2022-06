The 3rd Annual Huinker Lake Lap will be held this Saturday morning beginning at 10am at Kim’s in Ventura. Conrae Huinker of Garner says the event is held in memory of her late husband Jim.

Huinker explained that 37 businesses are sponsoring the event, along with a number of individuals and over 100 riders are expected. She explained how everyone can participate in the ride.

For more information, search for Huinker Lake Lap on Facebook.