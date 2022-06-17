Feenstra Issues Statement Following Iowa Supreme Court Decision

Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) issued the following statement after the Iowa Supreme Court reversed a lower court decision on abortion:

“In Iowa, we are proud to stand for life. Today’s decision by the Iowa Supreme Court underscores our commitment to protecting innocent life in Iowa. As a father and a Christian, I am committed to working with my pro-life colleagues in Congress to enact the same pro-life policies that we have championed in Iowa at the federal level.”