Traffic on Area Roadways Down

The report on vehicle travel from the DOT is showing some impact on the state and area roadways. Stuart Anderson told the Transportation Commission Monday that municipal traffic in recent months has lagged behind pre-pandemic levels, reflecting long-term trends now of more teleworking.

Anderson says the higher cost of driving is likely behind the drop.

He says the work-from-home trend is probably why the gas impact isn’t a big this time.

May traffic counts didn’t drop as much as April, and Anderson speculates that’s due to Memorial Day travel.

Anderson says that’s very likely as gas prices have continued moving up after the holiday and into June.