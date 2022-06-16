Nominations Now Being Accepted for the 2022 Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center is now accepting nominations for the Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala Awards.

The Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala will take place on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala celebrates the entrepreneurs and partners who make our communities a great place to work and live. The Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala will share our story, recognize the region’s entrepreneurs, and honor the vital contributions and support of the Sukup family to North Iowa with the NIACC Pappajohn Legacy Award.

Five additional recognitions will be awarded at the gala:

Entrepreneur of the Year Award – The Entrepreneur of the Year Award recognizes the success, dedication, and contributions to the community by a North Iowa entrepreneur.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award – The Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award recognizes the accomplishments of a North Iowa entrepreneur under the age of 40.

Student Entrepreneur of the Year Award – This award recognizes a student entrepreneur who exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit through the achievement of business ownership. Must be a North Iowa student enrolled in High School or College taking college credit classes to be eligible.

Business of the Year Award – The Business of the Year Award recognizes a North Iowa company for overall achievement in innovation, vision, growth, and skill.

Innovation Award – The Innovation Award honors North Iowa businesses who are industry leaders in developing and implementing emergent technology.

Nominations can be made by contacting the Pappajohn Center directly for an application, or on the Pappajohn Center website at www.pappajohncenter.com/gala.

Nominations are due August 22, 2022.