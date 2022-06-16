Britt Residence Site of Police Activity

On Tuesday, Britt Police and other units served a search warrant in the 100 block of Main Street. Police would not say what the warrant was for but did say in a release that it was part of an ongoing investigation regarding an employee’s conduct while working at the West Hancock Community School District.

Police also stated that because this was an ongoing investigation, no other information would be released at this time. They also stated that it would be released as it became available. There is no active or direct threat to the community. Anyone with relevant information to the case is encouraged to send it to the Britt Police Department. They are asking the public to send correspondence to info@brittiowapd.org which may have bearing on the case.